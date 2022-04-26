Video: Kevin De Bruyne opens the scoring after less than two minutes

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring against Real Madrid after guiding the ball into the far corner with his head.

Riyad Mahrez shifted the ball onto his left foot, and delivered a perfect cross which De Bruyne just had to help on its way.

The timing of his run was phenomenal, and gave City the ideal start to their Champions League semi final.

Pictures from BEIN Sports, TUDN USA and BT Sport.

94 SECONDS ON THE CLOCK! ?? Riyad Mahrez with an unbelievable delivery and Kevin De Bruyne with an expertly guided header ? An incredible start for Man City!#UCL pic.twitter.com/nuiF7OqsXb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2022

That was FAST. Kevin De Bruyne gives Man City the lead less than 100 seconds into the match pic.twitter.com/5vjXTZoC2U — Bet The Footy (@betthefooty) April 26, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne goal for Manchester City against Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/qPJSIDxFxx — Live News (@LiveNewsForAll_) April 26, 2022

Manchester City are looking to win their first ever Champions League after falling at the final hurdle against Chelsea last year.