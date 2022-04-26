Video: Kevin De Bruyne opens the scoring after less than two minutes

Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring against Real Madrid after guiding the ball into the far corner with his head.

Riyad Mahrez shifted the ball onto his left foot, and delivered a perfect cross which De Bruyne just had to help on its way.

The timing of his run was phenomenal, and gave City the ideal start to their Champions League semi final.

Pictures from BEIN Sports, TUDN USA and BT Sport.

Manchester City are looking to win their first ever Champions League after falling at the final hurdle against Chelsea last year.

