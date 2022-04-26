(Video) Man United star unhappy with pundit after conversation leaked

Manchester United fans were given a rare glimpse into the atmosphere inside the dressing room when former midfielder Paul Scholes recently revealed that Jesse Lingard had told him it is a ‘disaster’ behind-the-scenes.

Speaking to DAZN after United’s humiliating four-nil defeat to Liverpool last week, Scholes, as quoted by TalkSPORT, said: “It’s an absolute mess. It’s a disaster of a dressing room.

“I had a quick chat with Jesse [Lingard] the other day. I’m sure he won’t mind me saying. He said, ‘the dressing room is just a disaster’.”

The ex-midfielder’s revealing comments did the rounds with many fans shocked but not surprised to hear first-hand just how bad things are among the Red Devils’ playing squad.

However, Scholes, who spoke to TalkSPORT on Tuesday, confirmed that Lingard was far from happy after hearing the former number 18 had lifted the lid on the pair’s private conversation.

“I’ve had a little bit of stick for that,” Scholes said.

“I don’t know why I did it! Sometimes words just come out of your mouth.

“I have spoken to him since. It’s probably best I don’t tell you what he said!”

(Play clip from 03:06)