(Video) Ronaldo shows elite leadership during Man United tunnel clip

Manchester United FC
Cristiano Ronaldo is a leader of men and nothing better showcases the attacker’s importance to Manchester United better than a tunnel clip that has recently surfaced.

The Red Devils have had a poor season, all things considered. However, one player who has remained a constant has been Portugal’s Ronaldo, who has netted 22 goals, in all competitions, so far.

Ahead of United’s game against Norwich City earlier this week, Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick during an important 3-2 win, was spotted in the Old Trafford tunnel before the game approaching all of his teammates and giving them a pat of encouragement.

