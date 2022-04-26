(Video) Ronaldo shows elite leadership during Man United tunnel clip

Cristiano Ronaldo is a leader of men and nothing better showcases the attacker’s importance to Manchester United better than a tunnel clip that has recently surfaced.

The Red Devils have had a poor season, all things considered. However, one player who has remained a constant has been Portugal’s Ronaldo, who has netted 22 goals, in all competitions, so far.

Ahead of United’s game against Norwich City earlier this week, Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick during an important 3-2 win, was spotted in the Old Trafford tunnel before the game approaching all of his teammates and giving them a pat of encouragement.