Watch: Carlo Ancelotti praises mental strength after City loss in Champions League

Real Madrid eventually managed to come away with a result from the Etihad Stadium that “keeps the tie open” according to their manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian manager, seeking to make the Champions League final for a record fifth time, spoke to BT Sport after the match, analysing a hectic game. Manchester City imposed a two-goal deficit on Real Madrid on three occasions, but a Karim Benzema penalty towards the end left the semi-final very much in the balance.

For his part Ancelotti didn’t seem overly pleased with his side’s efforts, in particular and understandably, the defending.

"This team, these players, are able to not lose their minds." "Benzema showed strong, strong personality and character. It's not easy to shoot a penalty like this." Carlo Ancelotti praises Real Madrid's spirit to stay in the game this evening ? ? @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/RLOzVPYUTX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2022

The magic of the Bernabeu, which Ancelotti has called on twice already in the competition to beat Paris Saint-Germain and then Chelsea, may well be key again. Beyond that he also praised the mental strength of his players and of Karim Benzema, who took his penalty a la Panenka, despite having missed two penalties in their previous match with Osasuna.

Manchester City players Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva showed a similar level discontent to Ancelotti, making it clear they felt they had missed an opportunity to take a bigger lead to the Bernabeu.