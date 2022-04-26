Watch: Fede Valverde embarrasses Zinchenko with outrageous nutmeg flick

If there’s one thing that fans of both teams can agree on, it’s that Manchester City‘s 4-3 victory over Real Madrid was an all-time classic of the Champions League genre.

Both teams let loose throughout the match which contributed to an evening of brilliant goals, bizarre mistakes and fantastic tricks. One of those tricks came from a source that would have been less than expected. With the game poised finely in the final stages, already having arrived at its resting scoreline of 4-3, Fede Valverde was given the ball next to the touchline with Oleksandr Zinchenko in close pursuit.

Short of options, the Uruguayan invented a brilliant nutmeg-Cruyff turn to get out of a tight situation.

It turned into a pass for the onrushing Dani Carvajal. Even as Real Madrid came forward dangerously, the home crowd couldn’t help cooing at the brilliant skill. One of those moments that makes you appreciate just how fantastically talented elite footballers are.