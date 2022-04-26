Watch: Jorginho doesn’t know what to expect from United ahead of Chelsea clash

Before facing Liverpool seven days ago, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick stated that his team needed to win almost every game to get into the Champions League. Since, they were beaten well by Liverpool and then fell to defeat against Arsenal at the weekend, leaving their chances of doing on life support.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is not counting them out though. Speaking to SkySports ahead of the match, Jorginho was keen to impress that United have it in them to pull out a good performance from anywhere, given the individual quality at their disposal.

“As everyone knows they are a big team, a strong team, sometimes maybe this season was up and down [for them] and that’s why you can’t know what to expect. You need to be ready everything and for a stronger performance, because they are a strong team with really good individual players.”

Chelsea have a seven point cushion to Tottenham in fifth place and are likely secure in the Champions League spots, with most of their focus coming down to their FA Cup final date with Liverpool on the 14th of May.

For Manchester United, only a win will do on Thursday – their six point deficit to Arsenal means any hope of Champions League football is slim at this point. Uncertainty reigns at Old Trafford currently and many players will be playing for a place at the club next season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

  1. come on the mighty man utd players let click into gear and lets win these last 3 matches and to play for the shirt next season in front of erik ten hag and show him what we are made of and win the matches for him next season in the premiership

