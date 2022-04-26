Watch: Jurgen Klopp showers Unai Emery in praise ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool are seeking their second Champions League under Jurgen Klopp and attempting to reach their third final under the German, with Villarreal in the way.

The Spanish side won the Europa League last year in a tight final against Manchester United and are bidding to reach their first ever Champions League final themselves. Despite, Jurgen Klopp was clear that Liverpool would want it just as much as the Yellow Submarine.

He also had some kind words for Unai Emery – once the object of fun in England, Klopp couldn’t say enough about his opposite number.

? “Wow, impressive.” Jürgen Klopp was full of praise for Villarreal boss Unai Emery ahead of their #UCL semi-final clash. pic.twitter.com/WG82Vl5QCp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 26, 2022

His pre-match press conference was covered by SkySports and Klopp was keen to go into detail about kind of character they were up against.

? “Unai [Emery] really shows he has a plan for each result.” Jürgen Klopp on Villarreal’s #UCL form compared to their domestic form. pic.twitter.com/ZaMgRBh4hx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 26, 2022

The Liverpool manager also dismissed the idea that Villarreal’s league position was any indication of how good their opponents were. Sitting 7th in La Liga, Emery was under pressure to improve Villarreal’s league form earlier in the year but in light of the fantastic Champions League run, those critics have died down somewhat.