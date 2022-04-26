Watch: Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva admit they could’ve killed Madrid off

Manchester City and Real Madrid engaged each other in a riveting football match on Tuesday night, with both sides throwing the shackles off at points.

Seven goals scored over the course of 90 minutes, in a match which likely had much more joy in for the neutral than the technical staff on the touchline. It seems that a lot of the feeling from a more objective perspective could be felt on the pitch too.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, both of whom scored, looked both exhausted and a little disappointed with their victory. As they told the camera, they could have killed it off.

"The first 20 minutes we were so good." "It felt like we could have got a better result." "It's still a good score for us." Missed opportunities but still a great outcome! ? ? Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva give their immediate reaction to a #UCL thriller with @TheDesKelly! pic.twitter.com/1gMRGJG5st — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2022

Silva was a little more defiant in maintaining that it was a good result, even if they did fail to take advantage of have a two-goal lead on three occasions.

No doubt Manchester City fans will be concerned about those spurned chances, in the knowledge of Real Madrid’s remarkable ability to make comebacks. In both of their knockout ties against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, Los Blancos have reverted deficits at the Santiago Bernabeu to make it through.