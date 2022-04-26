£50m Arsenal transfer target was ready to join last summer but two players scuppered the deal

Tammy Abraham was reportedly keen on the prospect of joining Arsenal last summer, but he ended up moving to Roma because the Gunners couldn’t offload two of their other strikers.

The former Chelsea man has recently been mentioned as a possible £50million target for Arsenal this year, as per the Daily Star, but it remains to be seen if a move will be as realistic now.

Abraham’s superb form at Roma this term would undoubtedly make him an attractive option for Arsenal, but the Evening Standard suggest he might be too expensive now.

Arsenal were also in for Abraham a year ago, but the Standard claim that he didn’t want to wait around for the north Londoners as they struggled to offload Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Gooners will undoubtedly be frustrated to hear that this cost them the chance to sign such a top forward, with the England international going on to find the back of the net 24 times in 46 games in all competitions this season.

The 24-year-old has been a player reborn since leaving Chelsea for the Italian capital, and it seems clear he could have unfinished business and a point to prove in the Premier League.

The Standard also link Arsenal with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, but one imagines many fans would be happy to see the club try again for Abraham this summer.