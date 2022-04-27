Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t have the best poker face.

Watch below as the Italian tactician failed pretty spectacularly at trying to play down the transfer rumours linking his club with a move to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer…

"Antonio Rüdiger… Who is this?!" ? The reaction from Carlo Ancelotti should tell you all you need to know about that potential transfer! ? @AndyKerrtv #beINUCL #UCL #MCIRMA Watch Now ? https://t.co/NRYe31nXnO pic.twitter.com/jhcJdp3WcJ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 26, 2022

Ancelotti seems pretty happy about the prospect of working with Rudiger, as much as he might have tried to dismiss the talk with the usual comments about how the Germany international is still a Chelsea player and he can’t talk about it.

Rudiger has been a rock solid performer for the Blues and certainly looks a superb signing on a free if he does indeed end up at the Bernabeu next season.