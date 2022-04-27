Revealed: What PSG would have to pay Tottenham to hire Antonio Conte

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in hiring Antonio Conte this summer, but have not yet made contact with the Tottenham manager.

The Italian tactician’s future at Spurs is in some doubt as we approach the summer, but it’s still possible that he’ll remain where he is for a little longer.

PSG are also keen on Zinedine Zidane as an option to become their next manager, and he remains available, unlike Conte.

In fact, the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss would cost as much as £12.5million to buy out of his contract with Spurs, which could be a major factor in how this saga pans out.

THFC fans will certainly hope Conte can remain at the club, as he’s made a strong start in north London despite tricky circumstances.

Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this season when the team was badly struggling, and it’s clear he’ll need a good transfer window to really get them back to where they want to be.