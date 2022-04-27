Antonio Conte’s team provide update on links to PSG

Antonio Conte’s team have provided an update on the rumours linking him to PSG.

Conte has started to get a tune out of his Tottenham side in the second half of the season, but that hasn’t stopped him from being linked with a move away from the club.

PSG and Conte have reportedly been in contact over bringing the Tottenham manager to France, but his team have denied these rumours, as seen in the tweet below.

Conte has shown a lot of frustration during his short spell at the club, but leaving so soon into his tenure would be a strange move for someone so determined to win trophies wherever he goes.

