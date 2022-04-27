Arsenal star ready to take pay cut to turn loan deal into permanent transfer

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly ready to make his loan move to Real Betis into a permanent transfer this summer, according to Football Espana.

The Spanish football news outlet claim that Bellerin would even be prepared to lower his wages if he can get a move from the Emirates Stadium to Los Verdiblancos.

Arsenal fans may well have mixed feelings about this, with Bellerin long being something of a fan-favourite in north London, though there’s no doubt he hasn’t really lived up to the immense potential he showed as a youngster.

The 27-year-old now seems to be benefiting from a change of scene in La Liga, and it will be interesting to see if he’s cleared to get the move he wants.

Hector Bellerin in action for Real Betis
Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu for the right-back position last summer, but he’s had some fitness problems in his first season at the club, even if overall he looks a promising player for that role.

There might, however, still be a case for keeping Bellerin as a squad player, but it makes sense that the Spaniard would rather move on and continue being a key player at Betis.

