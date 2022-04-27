Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly ready to make his loan move to Real Betis into a permanent transfer this summer, according to Football Espana.

The Spanish football news outlet claim that Bellerin would even be prepared to lower his wages if he can get a move from the Emirates Stadium to Los Verdiblancos.

Arsenal fans may well have mixed feelings about this, with Bellerin long being something of a fan-favourite in north London, though there’s no doubt he hasn’t really lived up to the immense potential he showed as a youngster.

The 27-year-old now seems to be benefiting from a change of scene in La Liga, and it will be interesting to see if he’s cleared to get the move he wants.

Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu for the right-back position last summer, but he’s had some fitness problems in his first season at the club, even if overall he looks a promising player for that role.

There might, however, still be a case for keeping Bellerin as a squad player, but it makes sense that the Spaniard would rather move on and continue being a key player at Betis.