Arsenal to hold talks with star ahead of potential £25m sale, replacement likely to be targeted

Arsenal FC
Arsenal will reportedly hold talks with Nicolas Pepe over his future this summer as a departure looks increasingly likely.

Pepe has been frozen out of Mikel Arteta’s side in recent times and surely has no long-term future at the Emirates Stadium, with the Evening Standard now reporting on talks that will take place to find a solution.

They add that Arsenal could make two signings up front this summer, and one of them may be able to play out wide as well, so could replace Pepe.

The Gunners surely need to shift Pepe out of the club after his total lack of impact since that big-money move from Lille a few years ago.

The Ivory Coast international looked hugely promising in his time in Ligue 1, but it hasn’t worked out for him in the Premier League.

Another recent report on Pepe’s future, from the Sun, suggested that Arsenal could be set to make a huge loss on Pepe, with his asking price likely to be as low as £25million.

Gooners will hope the club can do better with its recruitment this time as they urgently need to put together a better attack for next season.

Academy graduates Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have carried the team for much of this season, but there won’t be much depth once Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah reach the ends of their contracts this summer.

