Arsenal transfer target Emmanuel Dennis could be available for around £20m this summer.

Dennis has been one of Watford’s star performers this campaign in what has been a disappointing season. The Gunners could be in the market for a striker this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract in June.

According to Dennis’ agent speaking to CompleteSports (via HITC), Mikel Arteta was interested in signing the Nigerian striker before he joined Watford.

Now, according to the Evening Standard, Watford could be willing to sell Dennis for around £20m.

Unai Emery is also reportedly interested in bringing Dennis to Villareal, so it will be interesting to see if Arteta renews his interest in the Watford striker.

Arsenal are likely to be taking a look at some elite forwards this summer, but with two strikers leaving on a free, they may need more than one player in this position.

If Watford do end up getting relegated, Dennis is unlikely to want to stay in the Championship, so a move to Arsenal could be attractive for the Nigerian international.