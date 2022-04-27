Arsenal transfer target Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move to Arsenal recently, especially due to Everton’s likely relegation.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled this season due to a major injury which saw him ruled out for several months. Since returning, the England international hasn’t gotten back up to speed and has suffered a recurrence of his injury.

According to Football Insider, Calvert-Lewin has told friends he wants a move to Arsenal, whether Everton get relegated or not.

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a striker this summer, due to potentially losing Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, with their contracts expiring this summer.

How will Arsenal transfer target Calvert-Lewin fit in at the club?

Calvert-Lewin is a target man striker who thrives off crosses into the box. He can hold the ball up, linking others into play, but we’ve struggled to see that this season due to injuries and style of play.

With the likes of Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe providing crosses, Calvert-Lewin should be able to lead the line for The Gunners and provide plenty of goals.

Lacazette has struggled for goals this season, so Mikel Arteta will be looking for a striker who can link play as well as get on the scoresheet.