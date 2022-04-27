Barcelona are reportedly planning a major clear-out in their first-team squad this summer in order to raise transfer funds.

Among those leaving could be Dutch forward Memphis Depay, according to El Nacional, while others like Philippe Coutinho and Clement Lenglet are also mentioned.

Depay only joined Barca from Lyon last summer, but hasn’t quite lived up to expectations, and it looks like his stay at the Nou Camp could be short-lived.

This could be of interest to Arsenal, who need to strengthen up front this summer and who have been linked with Depay by Sport in recent times.

The Gunners have suffered since allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in January, but that could now help them as it seems to have contributed to pushing Depay out of the club.

Tottenham have also been linked with Depay in a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, and they would also surely benefit from having the 28-year-old in their squad.

Spurs have often been overly reliant on Harry Kane, but Depay could take the pressure off the England front-man and give Antonio Conte’s side something a bit different in attack.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are the main two teams competing for a top four spot this season and one imagines that could end up being crucial when it comes to attracting players like Depay.