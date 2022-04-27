Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn is reportedly eager to return to his native Holland this summer.

The former PSV attacker hasn’t managed to hold down a regular place in his time at Spurs, despite looking like a hugely promising talent when he first arrived.

Bergwijn is now being linked with Ajax ahead of the next transfer window, and De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen believes he’ll be begging to get a move back to the Eredivisie.

“He has now also seen that a foreign adventure is not everything,” Driessen said on his podcast.

“Even if you score a few goals, you have no certainty of playing. He also wants to be in the Dutch national team.

“I think he wants to go back to Amsterdam on his knees.”

Tottenham fans won’t be too bothered about Bergwijn leaving, with better players surely out there who could improve Antonio Conte’s squad.

When asked about Bergwijn’s future recently, Conte didn’t give too much away, saying: “He has to continue, he has to believe in himself more. He’s a young player with great space for improvement, so he has to continue to work to improve with the ball and without the ball, and help the team in every moment, because football is a team game.

“For sure, we are talking about a player who is doing important improvement.”