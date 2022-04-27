Bruno Guimaraes agent shares ambitious Newcastle plans for next season

Guimaraes’ agent Alexis Malalvolta has revealed that part of the club’s big plans shared with his client included a push for the Champions League, next season.

Newcastle currently sit 9th in the Premier League table with Guimaraes quickly becoming a fan favourite and one of the key players in Eddie Howe’s team.

“He has always been very motivated to accept challenges, he never backs down. Bruno is delighted with the choice made; he feels good.”

“His goal was clear from the start: to help the team get out of the relegation zone and take them to the Champions League next season. And, why not, try to win the Premier League.

“He has already made it clear in his interviews that he went to Newcastle to be a legend like Alan Shearer. He wants to leave his name in the history of the club.”

Bruno’s agent has also confirmed interest from Juve in Serie A: “Yes, there were really some contacts with Juventus. I can confirm that. January is a quick window to enter into negotiations, we couldn’t go too long.

“We had to wait until halfway through the month to see some concrete movements. And Newcastle arrived, who got serious. Bruno couldn’t wait another six months to decide his future in the World Cup year.