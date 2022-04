David Moyes has made his decision over the future of Conor Coventry ahead of next season.

Coventry is yet to make a league appearance for West Ham and is currently on loan at MK Dons.

According to Claret and Hugh, Moyes is looking to give Coventry a first-team opportunity next season after being impressed with his progress.

Coventry is a central midfielder, and if Declan Rice and Mark Noble are both leaving the club, West Ham will be short on numbers in the middle.