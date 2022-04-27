Fabrizio Romano gives update on in-demand Arsenal target

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has stated that French side Lille are already prepared to sell some players this summer. The Ligue 1 outfit have some tremendous talents within their squad and one of such is their striker, Jonathan David.

The 22-year-old is sought after by many of Europe’s top clubs, due to his 17 goals in all competitions this season and the youngster has continued to get better since joining the French side back in 2020.

One of the clubs that are said to be interested is Arsenal, who love to sign the Lille star this summer as well as Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus reports the Express.

Lille are already prepared to sell some players this summer. Jonathan David’s rise from Jan 2018 has been excellent and top clubs have his name in the list. ??? #Lille David’s now Lille top scorer with 17 goals this season, 3 in UCL – and he’s just 22. Price tag around €50m. pic.twitter.com/oJOleFXiRd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 27, 2022

The Gunners are set for a big summer as they look to replace both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah at the end of the season when their contracts expire and Mikel Arteta seems to have identified his two targets.

Both players would be great acquisitions for the London side should they sign the forward pair and an upgrade on the outgoing duo.

If Arteta wants both players, it is likely that David would lead the line for the Gunners next season and Jesus could be deployed off the left, due to his versatility. It also gives the Arsenal boss the option to play with two up top next season and that’s the type of option he will need next season with some sort of European competition to be played for.

The price tag is around €50million for the Lille forward according to Romano and if the Gunners secure Champions League football next season, that shouldn’t be a problem.