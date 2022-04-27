Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made it clear he thinks Jadon Sancho will be a better player next season after a year spent adjusting to life at Old Trafford.

Big things were expected of the England international when he joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but it’s fair to say things haven’t really worked out for him so far.

In fairness, it’s been a difficult season for everyone at Man Utd, with previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked, and Ralf Rangnick not making the desired impact since coming in as interim manager until the end of the campaign.

Ferdinand is optimistic about Sancho, however, pointing to Thiago Alcantara as an example of someone who looks a lot better in his second season at Liverpool after initially getting off to a slow start at the club.

Speaking on his YouTube show Vibe with Five, the former England defender said: “With Thiago, you could have probably gone to a huge, huge amount of the fanbase at Liverpool and (they) would have said after last season that he isn’t good enough.

“They may have said ‘he ain’t the player we thought he was. Playing in the German league, slowing them down, let’s get him out’.

“I saw ex-players and pundits talking about getting him out as he doesn’t play the ball forward or that he ‘ain’t right, ain’t ready for this league’.

“Players need time, and it goes back to this thing with managers with Man United as well, the club needs to give the manager at Manchester United patience.

“Clubs need to give, the fans need to give players, ones from other leagues especially, patience – [Jadon] Sancho’s another example, I bet you see a better player next season, I’m sure.”