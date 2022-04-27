Former Manchester United star opens up on dealing drugs and begging as a child

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has opened up about his troubled childhood.

Evra has recently spoken out on his harrowing life as a child, before his days as a professional footballer.

Speaking on a new BBC One Series called Freeze the Fear, as relayed by the Daily Mail, Evra said: “Selling drugs. Begging in front of the shop, for money, and working in a TV shop. One is not true.”

Evra went on to reveal which statement was false, saying: “I didn’t sell TVs. The other two are true. I was like 13.”

Not many people would have known that about the former Manchester United player, who enjoyed a vastly decorated career.

The Frenchman went on to say how becoming a footballer “saved” him, and potentially steered him away from going down the wrong path.