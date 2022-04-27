Former Newcastle player makes bold Eddie Howe prediction

Former Newcastle player Louis Saha has made a bold prediction about Eddie Howe.

Howe took over from Steve Bruce last year and has almost guaranteed Premier League survival.

Saha had a short spell on loan at Newcastle, and it’s safe to say he’s been impressed by Howe so far this season.

“I think so, yeah. When you have competition like (Pep) Guardiola, (Jurgen) Klopp and (Thomas) Tuchel, it’s hard, but it shows he’s done an amazing job,” Saha told GamblingDeals, when asked if Howe should be the manager of the season.

It’s not very often that a manager wins the award when their club is around mid-table or below, but the job Howe has done shouldn’t go unnoticed.

 

