Former Northampton Town goalkeeper Freddy Hall has sadly passed away at the age of 37 after being in a car crash in his home country Bermuda.

Hall had spells with several English clubs after first making a name for himself in college soccer in the United States.

The ‘keeper played for Northampton, Oxford City, Telford Chester, and others, and his old clubs have paid tribute to him after the sad news of his death this week.

Northampton wrote in a club statement: “We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing.

“Our thoughts are with Freddy’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Telford wrote: “All at AFC Telford United are saddened to hear of the death of our former keeper Freddy Hall.

“Freddy joined the club in Oct 2014 playing under Liam Watson & Steve Kittrick during our season in the Conference Premier.

“All our thoughts are with Freddy’s family and friends.”

Hall’s former Chester team-mate Craig Mahon tweeted: “Really sad to read this. He was a great lad. And part of the Chester fc family. Thoughts with his family and friends.”