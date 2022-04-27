Tottenham rival Manchester United for ambitious €70million transfer

Tottenham and Manchester United may reportedly both be in for the same top class attacking player this summer.

That player in question is Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, who is attracting plenty of interest after his superb form in the Bundesliga, which could earn him another spell in the Premier League.

Despite flopping at Arsenal as a youngster, Gnabry is now a star player for Bayern and the German national team, with Spurs and Man Utd keen on the €70million-rated forward, according to Todo Fichajes.

Gnabry can play a variety of attacking roles and seems ideal to give Tottenham and United something different up front as both teams will want to improve next season.

Todo Fichajes claim that Spurs boss Antonio Conte is keen on Gnabry to help take his side to the next level, though the north Londoners will surely need Champions League football to persuade a player of this calibre to join them.

United, meanwhile, would do well to bring in Gnabry as an upgrade on under-performing players like Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, while the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo also surely cannot carry on playing week in, week out next season.