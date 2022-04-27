Insider reveals West Ham’s plans for Mark Noble’s final home game

West Ham are planning a special occasion for Mark Noble’s final home game at the club against Manchester City on Sunday 15th May.

Noble is one of the few players to have only played for one club (excluding loans) and has been at West Ham for around 22 years now.

The club are reportedly planning a special day for their club legend, according to an insider from the club.

Speaking on The West Ham Way podcast, ExWHUEmployee said: “The club have special things prepared for the Noble game. There’s gonna be lots of ex-players, there are going to be coaches that have developed him, things like that. It’s going to be a real special day. It’s going to go on around the match as well. So there’ll be a presentation after the game for him, it’ll be a really good occasion.”

It’s great to see loyalty rewarded, as it’s very rare for a player to stay at a club for so long. Noble has been an excellent servant for the club and will be hoping to top it off with a Europa League trophy.