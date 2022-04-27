Journalist provides positive update on Leeds star

Journalist Beren Cross has provided a positive update on Patrick Bamford for Leeds fans.

Bamford has struggled with injuries this season, and Leeds’ results have taken a turn for the worse whilst he’s been away.

According to Cross, Bamford is to return to full training this week ahead of their game against Manchester City.

This news will be a positive boost to Leeds fans, with the club still not safe from relegation. The Yorkshire side have some tough games coming up, so they will need all their key players firing.

