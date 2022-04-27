World class star wants Chelsea transfer after being frustrated at Blues move being blocked in the past

Chelsea reportedly look to have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, as he’s keen to finally get a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman has been a solid performer in his time in La Liga, and is keen on a move to Chelsea this summer after being left frustrated when he wasn’t allowed to join the Blues last year, according to the Times.

Chelsea will be short of defensive options next season as things stand, with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen about to come to the ends of their contracts.

Sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich have not come at a good time, as it prevents Chelsea from handing new deals to players, but one imagines there’s a good chance a new owner will soon be in place to help deliver a signing like Kounde.

Kounde is one of the finest young defenders in world football and seems ideal to help Chelsea replace Rudiger and Christensen next season.

The 23-year-old still has his best years ahead of him and would surely improve with better players around him as well, especially the legendary Thiago Silva, who remains a key figure in Thomas Tuchel’s side.