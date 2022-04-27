Leeds identify Championship star as priority summer target

Leeds have identified Brennan Johnson as a priority summer transfer target this summer.

Johnson has had an impressive season for Nottingham Forest and was recently named Champions Young Player of The Season.

According to the Daily Mail, Jesse Marsch will be given money to spend in the summer, if they secure relegation. Johnson will be one of their key targets and the young Welshman will be looking to step up to the Premier League this season.

Forest are battling to come into the Premier League themselves, so could keep hold of him if they get promoted.