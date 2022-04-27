Liverpool paid less than reported fee for Thiago states transfer guru

September 2020 was a great day for Liverpool as they welcomed one of the best midfielders in the world to their club for a bargain price. 

Fresh of the back of Champions League glory, Thiago Alcantara signed for the Reds from Bayern Munich in a deal that could rise to £25million reported Sky Sports; but now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Premier League side actually paid less for the Spanish midfielder.

This tweet came off the back of Thiago’s man of the match display vs Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night and it was just one in a long string of impressive performances from the Spaniard in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old ran the midfield in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City and followed that up with a masterclass against their neighbours Manchester United in the league.

The midfielder has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season and has contributed majorly to where the Reds are today and what they could still achieve.

Many pundits thought upon signing the former Bayern Munich man that he wouldn’t fit into this Liverpool side and in fact, stated that he would hinder it. Those statements couldn’t have been any more wrong, as Thiago continues to put on masterclasses at the heart of Jurgen Klopp’s side every week – a service which was acquired for “less” than £25million.

 

 

