Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly urged the club’s board to seal a transfer deal for Barcelona winger Adama Traore.

The Spain international hasn’t had the most convincing spell on loan from Wolves at Barca, and it looks like he’s now unlikely to remain at the Nou Camp beyond this season.

According to El Nacional, Klopp would be keen to pounce on this possible opportunity to bring Traore to Anfield, with the player himself also said to be “seduced” by the prospect of joining the Reds.

Traore hasn’t quite been at his best this season, either for Wolves or for Barcelona, managing just one goal and four assists in total for both clubs.

It perhaps seems a bit of a gamble for Liverpool to go for the 26-year-old, though he has shown in the past that he’s capable of much better than this.

Maybe LFC will end up getting Traore back to his best, but they surely need to consider other options as well, especially as they could arguably do well to focus on strengthening other areas of their squad as they’re already well-stocked in the wide areas.