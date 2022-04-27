Liverpool vs Villarreal team news: Both sides make three changes as Luis Diaz returns for the Reds

Anfield is the venue as Liverpool and Villarreal begin their push for a place in the Champions League final tonight in what is a huge night for both clubs.

The stadium will be a cauldron of noise thanks to both sets of supporters, as they look to encourage their sides towards eternal glory. The Reds are chasing an unprecedented quadruple between now and the end of the season, whilst Unai Emery’s side have shocked everyone in getting to this stage of the competition and it would be a remarkable achievement should the Yellow Submarine book their place in Paris.

With regards to the teams for tonight: Liverpool have made three changes from the weekend’s match with Everton, with Jordan Henderson, Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz coming into Jurgen Klopp’s side.

As for Villarreal, Emery has brought in Pau Torres, Samuel Chukwueze and Francis Coquelin, who didn’t start the La Liga side’s last game in the derby with Valencia.

¡Nuestro 1??1?? inicial para el partidazo histórico de Anfield ante el @LFC!#UCL pic.twitter.com/AzuFAqdELy — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) April 27, 2022

Villarreal are without main man Gerard Moreno, who is injured for tonight’s game, which will be a huge blow for Emery’s side. The only absentee for Klopp is Roberto Firmino, who is also out through injury.

Although this is only the first leg, it is a match that could have huge bearings on the tie as a whole. Can Emery come up with a game plan to drag Liverpool back to Spain with a favourable result or can the Reds do enough in front of their home supporters to put one foot into the final?