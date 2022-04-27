Major blow for Man United as Ralf Rangnick confirms injury list has grown ahead of Chelsea clash

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are down to the bare bones for the upcoming game against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Speaking at his press conference today, interim manager Ralf Rangnick spoke about the players who could be missing against Chelsea, and it’s now a very long list for the German tactician as he struggles to get a team together.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw were already set to miss the clash with the Blues at Old Trafford, and now Rangnick says that Harry Maguire, Fred and Jadon Sancho will also be out, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is doubtful, according to journalist Simon Peach in the tweet below…

Rangnick might do well to take this opportunity to field more young players, which could end up being useful for his successor Erik ten Hag as he takes on this difficult job next season.

United have had a hugely disappointing season, with many of their senior players proving to be unreliable.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham pose “problem” to rival club for potential £20million transfer
Spurs star ready to beg for transfer away this summer, claims journalist
Arsenal star ready to take pay cut to turn loan deal into permanent transfer

Maguire is among those, while Sancho has also proven disappointing since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

Still, Chelsea fans will probably be feeling pretty confident as they prepare to come up against such a depleted Red Devils side.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka Edinson Cavani Fred Harry Maguire Jadon Sancho Luke Shaw Paul Pogba Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.