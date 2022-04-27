Manchester United are down to the bare bones for the upcoming game against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Speaking at his press conference today, interim manager Ralf Rangnick spoke about the players who could be missing against Chelsea, and it’s now a very long list for the German tactician as he struggles to get a team together.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw were already set to miss the clash with the Blues at Old Trafford, and now Rangnick says that Harry Maguire, Fred and Jadon Sancho will also be out, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is doubtful, according to journalist Simon Peach in the tweet below…

Ralf Rangnick confirms Harry Maguire (knee "niggle"), Jadon Sancho (tonsillitis) & Fred are out for #MUFC against #CFC tomorrow. Aaron-Wan-Bissaka a doubt. Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw & Paul Pogba remain absent — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) April 27, 2022

Rangnick might do well to take this opportunity to field more young players, which could end up being useful for his successor Erik ten Hag as he takes on this difficult job next season.

United have had a hugely disappointing season, with many of their senior players proving to be unreliable.

Maguire is among those, while Sancho has also proven disappointing since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

Still, Chelsea fans will probably be feeling pretty confident as they prepare to come up against such a depleted Red Devils side.