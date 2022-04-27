Man United plan contract talks with star following Erik ten Hag appointment

Manchester United could reportedly be ready to hand goalkeeper David de Gea a new contract under new manager Erik ten Hag.

According to 90min, the Red Devils are prepared to extend De Gea’s stay at Old Trafford, despite other recent reports that he might not be seen as the ideal fit for Ten Hag’s tactics.

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN suggested that Ten Hag had some reservations about De Gea, though they also added that a new goalkeeper was unlikely to be seen as an urgent priority for the moment due to so many other issues in this squad.

Man Utd fans will probably be relieved by this news, as De Gea is something of a legendary figure at the club who continues to show himself to be one of their most reliable performers.

With United’s defence looking so poor this season, De Gea has often got the team out of trouble with his fantastic shot-stopping ability.

It may be that the Spain international is not quite as good as the likes of Ederson and Alisson with the ball at his feet, but his experience and quality is surely still likely to make him an asset under Ten Hag.