Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Ruben Neves is ready for a move away from Wolves this summer.

Neves has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United in recent weeks, according to Sky Sports.

Both clubs are likely to be in the market for a midfielder, with Paul Pogba’s contract expiring at Manchester United and Arsenal lacking squad depth in the middle.

According to 90min, Neves is ready to make a move this summer, as he looks to progress his career. The Portuguese midfielder has let the club know of his wishes to move on, but Wolves are unlikely to let him leave without a hefty transfer fee coming their way.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage stated that Neves is a £100m player, so they will be expecting this sort of fee if he was to leave, according to the Daily Mail.

What can Neves bring to Manchester United or Arsenal?

As mentioned earlier, Manchester United will be desperate for a central midfielder in the summer. Nemanja Matic has also announced he will leave the club this year, so they will be lacking numbers in midfield.

Arsenal could be in the market for a playmaking midfielder to compliment the style of Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian midfielder is excellent at breaking up play, winning the ball back, and protecting the back four, but if he’s coupled with a technical deep-lying playmaker, this would enhance Mikel Arteta’s possession-based style.