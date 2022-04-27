Manchester United could turn to 19-year-old Will Fish to help salvage their dreadful season.

Ralf Rangnick has been dealt a blow to his top four chances, with as many as six players potentially ruled out of their upcoming game against Chelsea, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

To help their injury crisis, Rangnick has called up 19-year-old Fish to first-team training ahead of their home game against Thomas Tuchel’s side, according to UnitedInFocus.

With Harry Maguire potentially ruled out for the rest of the season, Rangnick will need cover in defensive areas. Fish has already made his first-team debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but has failed to push on since then.

Eric Bailly is reportedly available to leave the club in the summer, according to ESPN, so Rangnick looks to be already planning for the future by bringing Fish into first-team training.

If Fish can develop over the next few months and prove to Manchester United that he is worthy of a first-team place, Erik ten Hag may be able to utilise him next season, rather than buying a defender for squad depth if Bailly does end up leaving.