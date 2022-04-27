Manchester United eyeing Roma forward as part of Ten Hag rebuild

Manchester United are believed to be interested in AS Roma attacker, Nicolo Zaniolo as part of Erik Ten Hag’s summer rebuild, according to Daily Express.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has demonstrated some star-studded potential for both club and country in the past few years, scoring seven and assisting eight in 36 games for the Giallorossi this season – stamping his mark in Mourinho’s midfield.

But unfortunately for Ten Hag and United, it will be a former Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho, that ultimately has the final say on whether Zaniolo will be allowed to depart Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Calciomercato believes Manchester United will one of many Premier League clubs who will send scouts to Roma’s Europa Conference League match at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

Zaniolo can play numerous roles behind the striker, most often utilised in the 10 role or as a right-winger this season under Mourinho. While Roma are yet to quote a fee for the youngster, his age, potential, and ability will no doubt cost a small fortune for any potential suitor for the player’s signature, and with his contract keeping the player in Rome until 2024, selling the player is no priority.

Ten Hag has made his overhaul intentions abundantly clear to United fans, targeting a new and young squad in order to play high energy and intensity, pressing football, much like his vastly successful and at times, over-achieving Ajax side of years past. Ten Hag will have an abundance of attacking young talent should the Red Devils secure the singing of Zaniolo, adding to the riches of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga, and Amad Diallo, to name a few, who although may have fallen short of the mark this season, could be a simple managerial change away from a dramatic resurgence.