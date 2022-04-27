Kylian Mbappe future may be closer to being decided after key talks, plus update on PSG manager search

Kylian Mbappe may reportedly be nearing a final decision on his future after months of speculation.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is out of contract this summer, but it seems there is growing confidence that he will sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes after key talks with his mother, according to the Telegraph.

This looks like bad news for Real Madrid, who have been ready to offer huge money to Mbappe this summer, and who also saw bids rejected for the France international last year, according to the Telegraph.

It remains to be seen when we’ll find out for sure what Mbappe’s plans are, but a previous report from Marca stated that he wouldn’t make any official confirmation on anything until at least May 21st.

The Telegraph also suggest that PSG would ideally like to replace title-winning manager Mauricio Pochettino with Zinedine Zidane, but the former Madrid boss may have to be persuaded as he also has an eye on a job with the French national team after the World Cup later this year.

The report also states that talk of interest in Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is wide of the mark, while CaughtOffside also understands there has been no contact between the Ligue 1 giants and the Italian tactician.