Arsenal are reportedly showing a more concrete interest in the potential transfer of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this summer than Manchester United, despite the club being open to getting the Red Devils involved in the bidding.

Wolves seem keen to invite interest from Man Utd, according to the Manchester Evening News, but for now it seems like Arsenal or Barcelona would be more likely destinations for the Portugal international.

Neves has shone in his time at Molineux, but it still seems that Wolves are actively looking for buyers for the former Porto man, and will sell for less than the £100million price that was recently put out there by manager Bruno Lage, according to the MEN.

Arsenal could certainly do with a player like Neves in their midfield, with the Gunners lacking much quality and creativity in that department, with Neves’ superb range of passing likely to help Mikel Arteta implement the style of play he wants.

United, meanwhile, could also do with making changes in the middle of the park, with Neves surely an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Fred and Scott McTominay, whilst also looking a better option than Donny van de Beek, who has barely made any impact at Old Trafford and who is also struggling on loan at Everton.