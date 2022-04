Newcastle star Matt Targett is currently on loan from Aston Villa, but the North East club are looking to make that deal permanent.

Targett has been a regular under Eddie Howe since joining the club, after he left Aston Villa when they brought in Lucas Digne.

According to 90min, Targett’s performances have attracted the interest of Leeds, Leicester and Wolves, but the English left-back would prefer to sign for Newcastle.

The rumoured fee for Targett is believed to be in the region of £15m.