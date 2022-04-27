Man United consider bargain £35m transfer as they can’t afford £100m Harry Kane

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag could reportedly raid Ajax for in-form striker Sebastien Haller this summer.

The Ivory Coast international has been hugely impressive in his time in the Eredivisie, despite previously flopping in a spell in the Premier League with West Ham.

Man Utd could do with strengthening up front this summer, and Haller looks ideal after scoring 33 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season.

On top of that, Haller could move for just £35million, making him a bargain alternative to the £100m-rated Harry Kane, whom the Red Devils can’t afford, according to the Sun.

It could also be smart business by the club if they bring in a player that Ten Hag knows and trusts, with the pair clearly working well together at Ajax.

Haller may have struggled in his previous spell in England, but he looks greatly improved since then and it would be interesting to see if he could continue his fine form at Old Trafford.

United have Edinson Cavani out of contract this summer, while Anthony Martial’s future seems likely to be in doubt after an underwhelming spell away on loan, so there’s clearly room for a talent like Haller in this squad.

The 27-year-old could end up being a bargain at £35m, though some MUFC fans will no doubt be disappointed that their club is seemingly not in the running for a more proven elite talent like Kane, who has done the business year in, year out in the Premier League for the last seven years or so now.