Shearer heaps praise on “wonderful” Newcastle star

Newcastle United FC
Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes after his excellent start in the North East.

Guimaraes wasn’t given a starting role as soon as he joined the club, which may have motivated him to work and fight for his place.

After impressive form before they signed him, Eddie Howe stuck with the Newcastle players that were gathering the momentum for the club, which has seen them sitting comfortably in mid-table.

Shearer named Bruno in his Premier League team of the week, after an impressive display against Norwich.

“He is proving to be a wonderful signing for Newcastle and produced another very clever, well-taken goal,” said Shearer.

