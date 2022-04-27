Liverpool are one of the clubs looking at Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to Dominic King.

The Daily Mail’s Northern Football correspondent has tweeted an update on Tchouameni and links with Liverpool following some recent transfer rumours involving the player and a possible move to Anfield.

Foot Mercato have claimed the Reds are pursuing the young Frenchman to give them a long-term replacement for Jordan Henderson in midfield, and King has suggested there is something to the speculation.

See below as he says Tchouameni is undoubtedly a player Liverpool are looking at, though Real Madrid are also in the running and may currently be the favourites for the 22-year-old’s signature…

Lots of stuff around about Liverpool and Aurelien Tchouameni. No question he is a player they are looking at but other clubs in frame, too, most notably Real Madrid, who are favourites. Liverpool, however, most definitely looking for a midfielder with his qualities. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) April 26, 2022

Liverpool would do well to see off competition for this elite young player, but it probably won’t be easy.

It’s hard for the best players to turn down Real Madrid when they come calling, though some might argue that Liverpool could actually be the better move at the moment.

The Merseyside giants have become a force under Jurgen Klopp, with the club winning the 2019 Champions League and following up that with the Premier League title the following year, while they’re in contention for a stunning quadruple this season.