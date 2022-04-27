“The best team to have ever played football in England” – Rio Ferdinand marvels over Liverpool after Villarreal win

Liverpool defeated Villarreal 2-0 in their Champions League semi-final tie at Anfield on Wednesday night and the victory puts Jurgen Klopp’s side one step closer to winning an unprecedented quadruple for the first time in English football history.

It was a tricky game for the Reds as they struggled to break down the Villarreal low block but the Premier League side came out in the second half and grabbed two quickfire goals, through an own goal and Sadio Mane.

Although the tie is not over, it is hard not seeing Jurgen Klopp’s side in the final already considering how well Liverpool are playing this season.

After the Red’s victorious performance, former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand waxed lyrical about Jurgen Klopp’s side on BT Sport.

"This is the best Liverpool team I have ever seen." The Reds are in cruise control heading into the second leg ? FT: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal#UCL pic.twitter.com/cJIZQ5ban6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2022

The United legend said: “This is the best Liverpool team I have ever seen, in my time. They’re relentless with it, without the ball. We can talk about how great they are individually and how good they are with the ball, it’s the way that they press. The way they press teams, and the energy, and the effort, and the application, you sit here and just marvel at it”.

These are big words from such a respected figure in the game and the pundit didn’t stop there. Ferdinand also stated that this Liverpool side will be the best team to have ever played football in England if they go on to win the quadruple.

“If they win this quadruple they will be the best team to have ever played football in England. Liverpool will be absolutely immortal”, said the former defender.

Ferdinand has played in some of the best Man United teams to have ever played in England and his comments hold weight within the football community.

It would be an incredible achievement should Jurgen Klopp’s men go on to achieve the feat for the first time but there is still a lot of work to do until the end of the season.