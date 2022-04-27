West Ham pose “problem” to rival club for potential £20million transfer

West Ham United are reportedly rivalling Flamengo for the signing of Lyon midfielder Thiago Mendes in this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to football journalist Jorge Nicola, who claims that the Hammers could pose a “problem” for Flamengo in the battle to sign the 30-year-old.

Mendes has shone in Ligue 1 and looks like he could be a useful addition to David Moyes’ side, but it remains to be seen if he’d pick a move to the Premier League over a possible return to his native Brazil.

Mendes has spent most of his career in Brazil, but has played in France since joining Lille back in 2017.

From there, Mendes went on to Lyon and it now looks like West Ham are serious about trying to lure him to London this summer.

With Mark Noble about to retire from playing, and doubts over Declan Rice’s future, it makes sense for the Hammers to target a midfield signing ahead of next season.

It’s suggested Lyon could let Mendes go for around £20million this summer.