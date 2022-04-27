Tottenham midfielder emerges as summer target for Newcastle

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has emerged as a summer transfer target for the Magpies, according to various sources.

Following their recent takeover, Eddie Howe’s side are expected to spend big throughout the summer transfer window, with Hojbjerg emerging as a leading target.

Newcastle were amongst the relegation favourites to go down this season before Eddie Howe took charge of the club, just before the January transfer window and the Magpies are now within touching distance of a top-half finish.

While Howe’s coaching of the side has no doubt been hugely instrumental in the turnaround this season, Newcastle’s spend-heavy philosophy will also be of significant help for transfer windows to become, and already did so during the January window to some extent, with the signings of Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes offering the Geordies a new dimension going forward.

Whether Spurs will be willing to sell Hjobjerg also remains to be seen. The Dane has made 96 appearances for the north London club since his arrival in 2020, scoring five, assisting nine, and operating as a staple, midfield anchor in the middle of the park. The rumoured fee is believed to be around £30million – around double what Spurs paid for him, and with Daniel Levy’s eye for a deal, one wouldn’t be surprised if Spurs were already eyeing a budget replacement.

The sale would, however, further weaken a Tottenham midfield that is already begging for incomings this summer. Midfield creativity has proved a real issue for Spurs this season, with most of their creativity and goals coming from the wider areas of the park – so a traditional 10 will likely be high on the shortlist, and selling Hojbjerg, yes a defensive midfielder, but a midfield staple may only add to their issues.