Antonio Conte doubts one Tottenham player is cut out for Premier League football

Villarreal
Posted by

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte reportedly has major doubts over Giovani Lo Celso and his suitability to Premier League football.

The Argentine is currently out on loan at Villarreal, and has performed well since returning to La Liga, where he previously also impressed in his time at Real Betis.

Lo Celso’s Spurs future remains up in the air, but latest reports suggest Conte doesn’t have a place in his squad for him next season.

According to the Evening Standard, Conte is unconvinced by Lo Celso’s improvement in his time in Spain, as he simply feels the player is back in an environment that fits him better.

More Stories / Latest News
Revealed: What PSG would have to pay Tottenham to hire Antonio Conte
Major blow for Man United as Ralf Rangnick confirms injury list has grown ahead of Chelsea clash
West Ham pose “problem” to rival club for potential £20million transfer

Spurs fans will be disappointed that this talented attacking midfielder never managed to settle in England, but there could be good alternatives out there.

One recent rumour that will excite THFC supporters is the links with a possible bid to re-sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer when his contract with Brentford expires this summer.

More Stories Antonio Conte Giovani Lo Celso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.