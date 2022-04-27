Unwanted Juventus star being lined up by Arsenal and Manchester United

Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be interested in acquiring the services of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is not wanted by the Serie A side and is out of contract next summer.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has informed the french player that he is not part of his plans for next season and therefore the bianconeri side will look to get a fee for the midfielder this summer.

This is according to Todofichajes, who reports that clubs such as Sevilla, Barcelona, Manchester United and Newcastle have already shown interest in the player, but Arsenal have now joined the race and are set to make a formal offer.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer as they lack depth beyond the starting pair of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. Rabiot is a left-footed player, who has impressive physical attributes, is versatile and is overall well rounded. The 27-year-old would fit alongside Partey in the Gunner’s double pivot and would challenge Xhaka for a starting spot in the side.

As for United, the Red Devils have been searching for a midfielder for a while now and Rabiot would replace the outgoing Paul Pogba, who is set to leave the club in the summer according to Manchester Evening News. The Juve midfielder could play anywhere in the United midfield but we’ll have to see what Erik ten Hag will do at the club first.

Juventus are looking for a lowly €15million for the midfielder, a fee both could easily afford.

Talks between Arsenal and the rest of the parties involved have already taken place and everything indicates that the London club are set to make a formal offer.