Ten Hag could promote forgotten Man United star as Paul Pogba nears transfer away

Manchester United FC
Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could reportedly give Donny van de Beek another chance at Old Trafford next season.

Van de Beek has struggled for playing time since joining Man Utd, but he looked a quality talent during his time at Ajax, where he played under Ten Hag.

With the pair now set to be reunited, it could hand Van de Beek an Old Trafford lifeline, according to the Telegraph, who also report that Paul Pogba is expected to leave at the end of his contract this summer.

Pogba’s departure would leave Ten Hag with a gap to fill in midfield, and that could mean Van de Beek would get more opportunities to finally show what he can do for the Red Devils.

Donny van de Beek could get a Man Utd lifeline under Erik ten Hag
While Pogba has never quite looked the right fit for United, it could be that Van de Beek will finally find his feet at the club under a manager who knows how to get the best out of him.

The Netherlands international had a key role to play for Ten Hag’s Ajax side when they reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, and it will be intriguing to see what they can do together in the Premier League next season.

